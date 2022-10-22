Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance bureau books head constable for seeking 1 lakh bribe

Punjab vigilance bureau books head constable for seeking 1 lakh bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 07:36 PM IST

The accused head constable, Harmanjeet Singh, is posted at Kalajhar police post, under Bhawanigarh police station in Sangrur

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau received an online complaint that the head constable was seeking bribe to help with a police case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau received an online complaint that the head constable was seeking bribe to help with a police case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday booked a head constable for demanding a bribe of 1 lakh from a Malerkotla resident to help him in a police case.

The accused cop, Harmanjeet Singh, is posted at Kalajhar police post, under Bhawanigarh police station in Sangrur.

A VB spokesperson said the bureau received an online complaint against the cop from Pappu Singh, a resident of Bagrian, Malerkotla.

After verification of facts and material evidence, Harmanjeet was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in Patiala. Further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out