Punjab vigilance bureau books head constable for seeking ₹1 lakh bribe
Published on Oct 22, 2022 07:36 PM IST
The accused head constable, Harmanjeet Singh, is posted at Kalajhar police post, under Bhawanigarh police station in Sangrur
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday booked a head constable for demanding a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a Malerkotla resident to help him in a police case.
The accused cop, Harmanjeet Singh, is posted at Kalajhar police post, under Bhawanigarh police station in Sangrur.
A VB spokesperson said the bureau received an online complaint against the cop from Pappu Singh, a resident of Bagrian, Malerkotla.
After verification of facts and material evidence, Harmanjeet was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in Patiala. Further investigation is underway.
