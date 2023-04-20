Punjab vigilance books patwari, aide for taking 7,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a case against a patwari, Amanpreet Singh, posted at revenue Dharour in Sahnewal tehsil of Ludhiana district, and his private associate Inderjit Singh for accepting a bribe of ₹7,000. Inderjit Singh was nabbed red-handed while taking the bribe money. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a case against a patwari, Amanpreet Singh, posted at revenue Dharour in Sahnewal tehsil of Ludhiana district, and his aide Inderjit Singh for accepting a bribe of ₹ 7,000. Inderjit Singh was nabbed red-handed while taking the bribe money. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the case has been registered against both accused on the complaint of Sarbjit Bhatia of Nandpur village, Sahnewal tehsil. The complainant alleged that the patwari and his private associate were demanding ₹20,000 for issuing a report pertaining to his colony so as to get a change of land use (CLU) certificate and no objection certificate from the department. He said the deal was struck at ₹12,000. He had already paid ₹5,000 to the accused who had been demanding the remaining amount, it was stated.

After verifying the information, a VB team from the Ludhiana range laid a trap and Inderjit was arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of ₹7,000 as the second instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The accused patwari was not found in his office and would be arrested soon as teams have been dispatched.

The police spokesperson said a case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC has been registered against both the accused at the VB, police station Ludhiana range. The arrested accused would be produced in court on Thursday and further investigation was under progress.