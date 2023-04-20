Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance books patwari, aide for taking 7,000 bribe

Punjab vigilance books patwari, aide for taking 7,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the case has been registered against both accused on the complaint of Sarbjit Bhatia of Nandpur village, Sahnewal tehsil. The complainant alleged that the patwari and his aide were demanding ₹20,000

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a case against a patwari, Amanpreet Singh, posted at revenue Dharour in Sahnewal tehsil of Ludhiana district, and his private associate Inderjit Singh for accepting a bribe of 7,000. Inderjit Singh was nabbed red-handed while taking the bribe money.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a case against a patwari, Amanpreet Singh, posted at revenue Dharour in Sahnewal tehsil of Ludhiana district, and his aide Inderjit Singh for accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000. Inderjit Singh was nabbed red-handed while taking the bribe money. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a case against a patwari, Amanpreet Singh, posted at revenue Dharour in Sahnewal tehsil of Ludhiana district, and his aide Inderjit Singh for accepting a bribe of 7,000. Inderjit Singh was nabbed red-handed while taking the bribe money. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the case has been registered against both accused on the complaint of Sarbjit Bhatia of Nandpur village, Sahnewal tehsil. The complainant alleged that the patwari and his private associate were demanding 20,000 for issuing a report pertaining to his colony so as to get a change of land use (CLU) certificate and no objection certificate from the department. He said the deal was struck at 12,000. He had already paid 5,000 to the accused who had been demanding the remaining amount, it was stated.

After verifying the information, a VB team from the Ludhiana range laid a trap and Inderjit was arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of 7,000 as the second instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The accused patwari was not found in his office and would be arrested soon as teams have been dispatched.

The police spokesperson said a case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC has been registered against both the accused at the VB, police station Ludhiana range. The arrested accused would be produced in court on Thursday and further investigation was under progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amanpreet singh bribe case complaint court deal department inderjit singh ipc ludhiana district patwari police station prevention of corruption act spot + 12 more
amanpreet singh bribe case complaint court deal department inderjit singh ipc ludhiana district patwari police station prevention of corruption act spot + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out