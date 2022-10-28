Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance to hold week-long anti-corruption awareness events

Punjab vigilance to hold week-long anti-corruption awareness events

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 07:29 PM IST

During week-long initiative all ranges and units of vigilance bureau would organise awareness campaigns to disseminate message on corruption free India for developed nation.

All field officers have already been informed to create awareness in educational institutions, residential societies etc. (AFP file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aiming to eradicate corruption, State vigilance bureau (VB) would celebrate ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ from October 31 to November 6 in the state and administer pledge to all the officers/officials of bureau at Punjab Vigilance Bhawan, SAS Nagar on the first day.

A spokesperson of the VB said during the week-long celebrations, all ranges and units of VB would organise awareness campaigns across the state to disseminate the message ‘corruption free India for a developed Nation’ as announced by the Central vigilance commission for this year.

He informed that all field officers have already been informed to create awareness in educational institutions, societies etc in urban and rural areas through display of banners, posters and using social media platforms to make the youth responsive about the ill effects of corruption and the efforts being made by bureau in preventing corruption in public offices.

Friday, October 28, 2022
