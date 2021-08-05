Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab will dare Centre by rejecting 3 farm laws: Sidhu
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference at his residence in Patiala on Wednesday. (PTI)
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference at his residence in Patiala on Wednesday. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Punjab will dare Centre by rejecting 3 farm laws: Sidhu

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said Centre’s three farm laws, which, he claimed, were illegal and unconstitutional, will not be implemented in the state
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:05 AM IST

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said Centre’s three farm laws, which, he claimed, were illegal and unconstitutional, will not be implemented in the state. “The Congress is committed to the cause of farmers. We will not let the three black laws be implemented in Punjab. These central farm laws are a direct attack on the federal structure of India and against the spirit of the Constitution as agriculture is a state subject,” Sidhu said.

He, along with cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi, visited the house of Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur. Later he addressed the media in Patiala.

In his recent meeting with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu had underlined the need to reject the farm laws in the Vidhan Sabha as it was done in the case of Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. “We will not settle for any amendment. Punjab needs to counter the Centre by coming up with its own laws,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu’s visit to Jalalpur’s house comes days after local Congress leaders and workers held a protest rally against him. “I will come to Ghanaur whenever the local MLA needs me,” he said in a gesture of support to the local MLA.

Randhawa slammed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for promising free electricity up to 400 units in Punjab. “The party will dissect Sukhbir’s promises with logic in the coming days. Why didn’t he give free electricity when his party was in power? Why were faulty power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed?” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.