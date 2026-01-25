Punjab will seek holy city status for Nanded: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government will raise the demand for granting the holy city status to Nanded with the Maharashtra government, underscoring that the sacred town held immense spiritual significance for Sikhs and humanity at large. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to Nanded on Saturday. (HT Photo)

After paying obeisance at Takht Hazur Sahib, Mann said, “Nanded Sahib is a sacred place not only for Sikhs but for entire humanity, as Guru Gobind Singh spent a considerable part of his life on this holy land.”

Thus, the Punjab government, he said, would impress upon the Maharashtra government to accord holy city status to Nanded Sahib as a befitting tribute to the 10th Sikh master.

Addressing a gathering, he recalled how Amritsar, Anandpur and Talwandi Sabo in Punjab had already been declared as holy cities, as his government remained fully committed to the Sikh Gurus.

“The 350th Shaheedi Diwas (martyrdom day) of the ninth Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, who laid down his life for religious freedom and human rights, has been commemorated by the state government with deep devotion and reverence,” he added.

Recalling an important decision taken last year, Mann stated, “In November, on the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur, the Punjab government designated the three takht towns as holy cities.” He said the official notification had already been issued, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the sangat across the world.

“On similar lines, an announcement for Nanded Sahib should also be made by the Maharashtra government, for which the Punjab government will make all possible efforts,” he said.

The chief minister also announced a complete facelift of the Punjab Bhawan in Nanded. “The Punjab Bhawan constructed by the Punjab government will be upgraded with ultra-modern facilities to facilitate devotees,” Mann said, adding that the supply of Verka milk products in Nanded would also be further streamlined for the benefit of pilgrims.

He added, “No stone will be left unturned to ensure every possible facility for the devotees visiting this sacred place.”

Mann also paid obeisance at the holy shrine of Kalgi Dhar Patshah Ji and met the shrine management.