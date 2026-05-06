Punjab will stop BJP’s juggernaut, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory march will halt in Punjab during the assembly elections early next year. Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing party's Punjab MLAs in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing the party MLAs from Punjab at Kapurthala House in Delhi, Kejriwal said that once again a wave is building, they (BJP) are winning everywhere, in Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra and Delhi.

“However, after the Punjab assembly polls, their Ashwamedha horse will be stopped, and after the Punjab elections, the Modi government will fall. The end of the Modi government will start from Punjab,” he claimed. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present.

Recalling past elections, Kejriwal, a former Delhi chief minister, added that in 2014, there was a wave in favour of Narendra Modi, and after forming the government at the Centre, they kept winning elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

“Then came February 2015, and in the Delhi elections, the BJP won only three out of seventy seats,” he said, pointing out that the people of Delhi stopped their victory run.

The remarks came a day after the BJP scripted a historic victory in West Bengal and retained Assam in the assembly elections.

The AAP chief claimed that Punjab is witnessing pro-incumbency even after four years in government, asserting that the Mann-led government is drawing widespread public support. He also launched a sharp attack on the BJP over vote deletion and addition, “stolen” Rajya Sabha seats, and denial of Punjab’s rightful dues.

Raising concerns over the political situation in the country, he accused the BJP of hijacking democracy and destroying it.

“Even if a party wins an election, it does not matter to them. They use agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), break parties, topple governments, and get votes deleted and added,” he alleged.

He asked the party MLAs to work hard and go door-to-door to explain to the people that the BJP allegedly hates Punjab and Punjabis.

He said that despite having full power at the Centre, they did nothing for Punjab. “They could have given double funds through RDF and supported Punjab in many ways, but instead they are snatching even what rightfully belongs to Punjabis,” he alleged.