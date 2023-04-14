Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3.17 lakh tonne of wheat arrives in Punjab mandis

HT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2023

A total of 3.17 lakh tonnes of grain arrived in mandis across Punjab on Thursday, taking the total arrivals to 6.47 lakh tonnes so far

The government had announced to start buying the grain from farmers from April 1, but the arrivals began on April 5 due to inclement weather.

The state government has set up 2,466 mandis in the state --- 1,860 permanent and 606 temporary --- to handle the wheat arrivals, which have picked up the pace since Wednesday when 1.67 lakh tonnes reached the state mandis.

The four state procurement agencies have so far purchased 4.51 lakh tonnes of wheat. On Thursday, 2.55 lakh tonnes of grain were procured of which private traders have purchased 23,000 tonnes.

The agencies are buying wheat at the minimum support price of 2,125 per quintal and the Centre has allowed relaxation on purchase of the damaged grain with a value cut, which the state government has announced to pay so the farmers do not suffer.

In the corresponding period last year, 20.43 lakh tonnes of wheat arrived in the state mandis. Rain and hailstorm at the maturing stage damaged the crop and delayed the harvesting.

According to officials in the state food and civil supplies department, the arrivals would pick up by the end of this week as harvest is in full swing across the state.

april 1 chandigarh crop farmers food government grain hailstorm punjab rain state government wheat + 10 more
