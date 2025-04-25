Menu Explore
Punjab: Woman killed, friend critical after getting trapped in farm fire in Ferozepur

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar , Ferozepur
Apr 25, 2025 08:40 AM IST

This is the second such incident since Sunday when two youngsters lost their lives in a farm fire in Ferozepur’s Zira village

A 20-year-old woman was killed and her friend critically injured in a fire that broke out near Noorpur Sethan and Wazidpur villages in Ferozepur on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy superintendent of police Karan Sharma said a probe is on to ascertain the cause of fire. (HT File)
As per information, the blaze started around 2.30 pm and spread over nearly 1,000 acres of crop residue. As a plume of smoke engulfed the area, Japneet Singh, 26, and Simranpreet Kaur, 20, both residents of Green Avenue, Faridkot, who were passing area on a motorcycle, got disoriented and fell off the bike and got trapped in the flames.

Locals rushed to their help and managed to pull Japneet out of the blaze, but Simranpreet could not be saved.

Japneet is currently hospitalised in a critical condition.

Deputy superintendent of police Karan Sharma, who reached the scene with a police team, said a probe is on to ascertain the cause of fire.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said the families of the duo have been informed.

Wheat husk in 30 acres gutted in Sangrur village

Sangrur A fire ravaged wheat husk in nearly 30 acres of farmland in Sangrur’s Bahadarpur village, causing losses of nearly 3 lakh to 4 lakh to four farmers, said officials. The farmers hailed from Bahadarpur and two from Duggan village. Deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “The compensation is only for crop losses. We will review the situation regarding husk and any additional losses.”

