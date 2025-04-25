Punjab: Woman killed, friend critical after getting trapped in farm fire in Ferozepur

A 20-year-old woman was killed and her friend critically injured in a fire that broke out near Noorpur Sethan and Wazidpur villages in Ferozepur on Thursday afternoon. Deputy superintendent of police Karan Sharma said a probe is on to ascertain the cause of fire. (HT File)

This is the second such incident since Sunday when two youngsters lost their lives in a farm fire in Ferozepur’s Zira village.

As per information, the blaze started around 2.30 pm and spread over nearly 1,000 acres of crop residue. As a plume of smoke engulfed the area, Japneet Singh, 26, and Simranpreet Kaur, 20, both residents of Green Avenue, Faridkot, who were passing area on a motorcycle, got disoriented and fell off the bike and got trapped in the flames.

Locals rushed to their help and managed to pull Japneet out of the blaze, but Simranpreet could not be saved.

Japneet is currently hospitalised in a critical condition.

Deputy superintendent of police Karan Sharma, who reached the scene with a police team, said a probe is on to ascertain the cause of fire.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said the families of the duo have been informed.

Wheat husk in 30 acres gutted in Sangrur village