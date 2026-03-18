Punjab, World Bank ink ₹3,500-cr pact for school infra revamp

Punjab has signed a ₹3,500-crore loan agreement with the World Bank for Sikhya Kranti 2.0, aimed at driving school education reforms over the next six years. The programme will help improve quality education in the state by leveraging technology to track learning outcomes and strengthening digital infrastructure in schools.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the ₹3,500-crore project includes ₹2,500 crore through World Bank loan assistance and ₹1,000 crore from the Punjab government, making it one of the largest education reform investments in the state.

“Sikhya Kranti 2.0 will build on the progress achieved in the first phase, which has transformed government schools and propelled Punjab to the top of national education rankings,” he said.

The programme will help improve quality education in the state by leveraging technology to track learning outcomes and strengthening digital infrastructure in schools. This includes setting up computer labs, providing tablets and projectors to foster innovation, especially among students enrolled in science and mathematics. It will also focus on improving school readiness at the pre-primary level, foundational learning at the primary level, and skills at the secondary level for school to higher education. The programme will further emphasise teacher training and school management.

According to an official statement, the initiative aims to deepen structural reforms in government schools and align the state’s education ecosystem with global standards. “As part of this mission, the Punjab government is joining hands with the World Bank to implement the programme,” it said. In the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, 2024, conducted by the Union government, Punjab ranked number 1 in classroom learning outcomes, surpassing Kerala. “This achievement reflects the structural reforms undertaken through Punjab Sikhiya Kranti, which strengthened classroom instruction, upgraded infrastructure and enhanced governance across nearly 20,000 government schools,” the release said.

Over the past two years, the state has operationalised structured career guidance systems, expanded access to science and commerce streams, strengthened teacher training and modernised infrastructure. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said Punjab Sikhya Kranti has delivered results, and the next phase will expand the scale of reforms. “Every child deserves opportunities that match international standards. The mission will help us achieve that vision,” he said.