Punjab Youth Congress stage protest over unemployment, drugs

The Punjab Youth Congress workers led by Indian Youth Congress president Udhay Bhanu Chib and state president Mohit Mohindra on Tuesday lodged ‘Nasha Nahi,Naukari Devo’ protest against AAP government in Punjab highlighting the rising unemployment in the state. Chandigarh Police detaining the Punjab Youth Congress leaders and supporters during the 'Nasha Nahi Naukri Devo' protest at Sector 15/11 dividing road in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Youth congress workers assembled at PPCC office in Sector 15 and marched towards chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence to stage the dharna against rising menace of drugs and unemployment in Punjab. The protesters were lathi charged by Chandigarh Police and not allowed to proceed further. Protesters were arrested by police and taken to Sector 39 police station in CTU buses.

Udhay Bhanu Chib while addressing the protesting party workers flayed the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP for harassment of farmers and condemned violence against protesting farmers by Haryana Police.

Mohit Mohindra while addressing the Youth Congress volunteers flayed the AAP government for its failure to control drugs and provide promised 25 lakh jobs to the youth. He said that Bhagwant Mann government is about to complete three years of governance and it failed in fulfilling all the promises made to the people of state.