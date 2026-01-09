Punjab: 3 arrested for murdering Lehragaga man

Cracking the murder of a 48-year-old man at his house in Lehragaga on January 2 within four days, police have arrested the three accused. On the night of January 2, the accused had allegedly barged into the house of victim, Krishan Kumar, alias Neeta, and his mother, Savitri Devi, and suffocated him to death. (Getty Images)

The trio has been identified as Akashdeep Sharma, alias Lucky, 23; Sunny Kumar, alias Mangal, 21; and Manpreet Singh, alias Beeru, all residents of Lehragaga.

On the night of January 2, the accused had allegedly barged into the house of victim, Krishan Kumar, alias Neeta, and his mother, Savitri Devi, and suffocated him to death.

The attackers, who forced their way into their house around 10 pm and restrained them, had claimed Krishan owed them money, according to Devi.

The deceased’s brother-in-law Jatinder Kumar narrated in his police complaint that he was sleeping in another room when he heard a commotion. As he rushed to the next room, he saw three men struggling with Krishan Kumar and Savitri Devi, besides ransacking the house. When Jatinder raised the alarm, the accused fled the scene.

Amid the melee, Krishan fell unconscious and succumbed while being taken to a hospital.

Following this, a case under Sections 103 (1) (murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said among the accused, Akashdeep, was previously lodged in Mansa jail for a theft and house trespass case. He was released in September last year.

Sunny was also lodged in Sangrur district jail in connection with an NDPS Act case and came out in October last year. Manpreet, who is the main accused, has no criminal history, the SSP said.