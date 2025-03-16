Punjab: 3 BKI operatives held in Bihar, role in Amritsar blast likely, say police

Amid the ongoing probe into the Amritsar temple blast, the police on Saturday said it had busted a narco-terror module linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) militant group, arresting three key operatives in Bihar while they were trying to flee to Nepal. The police said they suspect the case is linked with the grenade attack at Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar’s Khandwala Chheharta area. They were trying to flee to Nepal, say police.

“The accused hailing from the same locality gives an indication that the persons who hurled grenade at the temple might be linked to this module. We can’t confirm it until the accused, who are being brought to Amritsar from Bihar, are questioned,” said police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar while addressing a press conference.

Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Yadav (21), Mukesh Kumar (29) and Sajan Singh (24). Police teams have also recovered three mobile phones and 700 Nepali currency notes from them, police the said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the three individuals were caught been from the area under the Kumarkhand police station in Madhepura of Bihar when they were planning to flee to Nepal. He said the development came following meticulous investigations and sustained follow-up of backward and forward linkages in the arrest of Joban Singh, alias Joban, and Gurbaksh Singh, alias Lala, after recovering 290-gm heroin from their possession. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused were working on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI mastermind Harwinder Rinda,” the DGP said.

He said that the probe revealed that Karandeep Yadav had delivered the grenades and weapons that were recovered from Tarn Taran in January this year. At that time, the Tarn Taran police had arrested Robinjeet Singh alias Robin, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, Navjot Singh alias Nav and Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga. Two grenades and a pistol were seized.