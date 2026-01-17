Punjab: Breakaway SAD faction mulls 11-member presidium to run political affairs

The breakaway faction of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to constitute an 11-member presidium to run the political affairs of the party, which is awaiting registration by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The breakaway faction came into existence on August 11, 2025, splitting from the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD. Former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was made the faction president. (HT)

As revealed by one of the senior members, the decision is expected to be finalised on January 22 when the faction’s top brass meets again in Chandigarh.

“We held discussions in a meeting on Thursday and with the formation of the presidium or a steering committee political activity in Punjab will begin,” said Prem Singh Chandumajra, who is part of the breakaway faction.

The top members expected to be in the presidium include Chandumajra, former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur, former Punjab speaker Ravi Inder Singh, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Iqbal Singh Jhundan.

The breakaway faction came into existence on August 11, 2025, splitting from the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD. Former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was made the faction president, and later other office-bearers and different committees were announced.

The faction is expecting registration by ECI in the upcoming week and by then, it wants to get ready with a political road map. Over the past five months, it has received traction in the panthic circles but an action on the political front is awaited.

“We are constituting a steering committee or a high-powered group (for which the name will be announced at the same time), which will have political command under the presidium,” said secretary general Gurpartap Singh Wadala.

He added that the “one person one post” formula will be adopted and those leaders inducted in the presidium will not be allowed to hold any other post

In the Friday meeting, leaders also raised concerns over resignation by the faction’s spokesperson Charanjit Singh Brar, who on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with former MP Jagmeet Brar and former MLA Ripjit Brar.