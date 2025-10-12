Punjab: Farm fires tally climbs to 116 with 14 new cases

As the paddy harvesting season gathers pace in Punjab amid dry weather, farm fire incidents have also begun surging. A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field, on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab (PTI)

On Saturday alone, the state reported 14 new incidents of farm fires, according to data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), taking the total number of cases this season to 116.

Amritsar district continues to remain the worst-affected, reporting 62 cases, which accounts for more than half of the total incidents recorded across the state. It is followed by Tarn Taran, which has also started reporting a steady rise in stubble burning. Other districts, including Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala, have reported a few scattered cases.

Officials said the rise in cases was in line with the seasonal trend as more areas begin harvesting early-maturing paddy varieties. The number is expected to increase in the coming days as farmers rush to clear their fields for timely sowing of wheat.

Authorities said satellite-based monitoring of farm fires had been intensified. District administrations have been directed to maintain strict vigilance, while nodal officers are visiting hotspots to persuade farmers against burning crop residue.

“We are focusing on awareness campaigns and providing in-situ management machinery to farmers at subsidised rates,” said a senior agriculture department official.

However, ground reports suggest that many farmers, citing the high cost of machinery and the lack of adequate time between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing, continue to rely on stubble burning as a quick and inexpensive option.

Conventionally, the board begins monitoring stubble burning from September 15, coinciding with the start of early paddy harvesting and continues until November 30 each year. In 2024, Punjab had recorded 10,909 incidents of farm fire, with Sangrur topping the charts at 1,725.

Of the 116 cases recorded so far by PPCB, only 58 have been physically verified by field officers

Initiating strict action, the Punjab government has registered 60 FIRs against farmers engaging in stubble burning.

Officials said 38 “red entries” had also been made in land records of violators, barring them from securing loans and selling or mortgaging their farmland.

In addition, the state has imposed environmental compensation amounting to ₹2.75 lakh across 57 cases. Of this, ₹2.20 lakh has already been recovered.