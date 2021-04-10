Punjabi actor Satish Kaul dies of Covid in Ludhiana

Veteran Punjabi actor Satish Kaul, 75, who acted in Punjabi and Hindi films besides playing the role of Lord Indra in the TV show Mahabharat, died of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Satya Devi, who was looking after the actor, said Kaul was battling coronavirus infection for the past fortnight. She said his condition deteriorated and he passed away at 2pm.

In 2019, she had highlighted Kaul’s plight away from the limelight and sought the state government’s help after which chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed his staff to provide all possible assistance to the actor.

Kaul had sold his apartment in Mumbai in 2011 and opened an acting school in Ludhiana but the project failed and drove him into financial losses. He was forced to shift to an old-age home at Doraha.

In 2014, Punjabi University, Patiala, offered him a job at its acting school where he was offered a monthly pension of ₹11,000 for three years. Kaul got an accommodation on the campus where in July 2015, he fell and suffered hip fracture.

After coming out of hospital, Kaul shifted to the Red Cross’s old age home in Ludhiana and later to the Swami Vivekananda Ashram.

In November 2018, Satya Devi, who was his fan, spotted him and brought him to her house. Ever since, she had taken care of him.