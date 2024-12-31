Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa gets extortion call

An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly making an extortion call to Punjabi singer Ranjit Singh Bawa. Ranjit Bawa received an extortion call from an unidentified WhatsApp number on November 13. (HT File)

His manager, Malkit Singh, who is the complainant in the case, said on November 13, he was at the singer’s house in Mohali when they received the threat on a number that they had shared on all social media platforms for bookings.

“Initially, we received a WhatsApp call from 447585019808 which I ignored. Later, we received an audio message from the same number, threatening us of dire consequences if we did not pay the extortion amount,” Malkit told the police.

A case has been registered under Section 308 (2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified person at the Phase-8 police station.

A police officer, not willing to be named, revealed that the singer’s security has been heightened in wake of the threat call.

With gangsters operating from abroad and even running their network from jails, extortion cases in Mohali have almost doubled this year as compared to last year.

A total of 36 extortion cases were reported in the district till November this year as compared to 19 last year.