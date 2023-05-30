Panchkula: Govt teacher booked for sexually assaulting minor student

Police have booked a Punjabi teacher at a government school here for sexually assaulting a Class 8 student on the school premises. The child narrated the matter to her family after counselling about “good touch and bad touch.” (Getty images)

Police said the parents of the 13-year-old girl alleged that the teacher had been touching her inappropriately and even showed her obscene videos. The child narrated the matter to her family after counselling about “good touch and bad touch.”

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act against the teacher at the Raipur Rani police station. Further probe is underway to make an arrest.

