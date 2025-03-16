Menu Explore
Punjab: LPG cylinder blast leaves 2 hurt in Barnala

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Mar 16, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Homeowner Harmel Singh sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital; he said he woke up after sensing the gas leak but collapsed while trying to open the door

An LPG cylinder leakage triggered a blast in a house, leaving a couple injured in Pakho Kalan village of Barnala district in the wee hours of Friday, police said. The explosion damaged the house roof besides causing damages to two more houses.

The damaged roof of a house at Pakho Kalan village in Barnala. (HT photo)
The damaged roof of a house at Pakho Kalan village in Barnala. (HT photo)

Homeowner Harmel Singh sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital. He said he woke up after sensing the gas leak but collapsed while trying to open the door. His wife Jaspal Kaur sustained head injuries due to the falling roof debris after the blast. According to the family, assets worth 8 lakh were damaged.

Victim’s cousin Jagjit Singh said the administration should help the family financially.

Barnala SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Alam confirmed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak. A forensic team was called for investigation, he added.

