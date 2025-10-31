Punjab-origin businessman dies after assault in Canada

A 55-year-old Indian-origin businessman, Arvi Singh Sagoo, died in a hospital on October 24, five days after being violently assaulted in Edmonton, Canada, following a confrontation with a stranger who was urinating on his car. Arvi Singh Sagoo was attacked in the wee hours of October 19 after he stopped a stranger for urinating on his car.

The incident took place in the early hours of October 19, when Sagoo and his girlfriend were returning to their vehicle after dinner, according to media reports.

The incident comes just days before a Punjab-origin industrialist, Ludhiana-born Darshan Singh Sahsi (68), was shot dead in Canada’s Abbotsford on October 27 morning. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was declared a terror entity by the Canadian government last month, has claimed responsibility for the incident.

According to Sagoo’s brother and eyewitnesses, he confronted the man asking: “Hey, what are you doing?” The stranger allegedly replied: “Whatever I want,” and then punched Sagoo in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Paramedics arrived at the scene near 109 Street and 100 Avenue around 2.20am, finding Sagoo unresponsive. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and placed on life support. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on October 24, the Edmonton Police said.

In a release, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) confirmed that the attack was unprovoked and that there was no prior connection between the victim and the accused. Kyle Papin, 40, has been arrested in connection with the assault and charged with aggravated assault. Papin’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 4, the police said.

Family members described Sagoo as a well-respected businessman in the local community. His brother told Global News that Sagoo’s actions were motivated by a sense of responsibility to protect his property, emphasizing the sudden and unprovoked nature of the attack.

EPS reiterated that the assault was random and unprovoked. The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking any additional witnesses who may have seen the events leading up to the assault.