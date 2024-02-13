 Punjab-origin man in Canada wanted for father’s murder: Police - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab-origin man in Canada wanted for father’s murder: Police

Punjab-origin man in Canada wanted for father’s murder: Police

ByPress Trust of India, Toronto
Feb 13, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The Hamilton Police in a statement on Sunday said 22-year-old Sukhaj Singh Cheema was wanted for the first-degree murder of his father on Saturday night.

A 56-year-old Indian-origin man was allegedly murdered by his son at their home in the Canadian province of Ontario, police said.

A 56-year-old Indian-origin man was allegedly murdered by his son at their home in the Canadian province of Ontario, police said. (Representational image)
A 56-year-old Indian-origin man was allegedly murdered by his son at their home in the Canadian province of Ontario, police said. (Representational image)

The Hamilton Police in a statement on Sunday said 22-year-old Sukhaj Singh Cheema was wanted for the first-degree murder of his father on Saturday night.

The police said officers were called to a home at around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday and found Kuldip Singh with severe injuries. Singh was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, CTV News quoted the police as saying. Witnesses told officers that Cheema fled the residence after an altercation with the victim.

Cheema was believed to be in the area for about 30 minutes before the incident and fled in a vehicle.Cheema-Singh is considered to be armed and dangerous, the police said.

