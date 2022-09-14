Punjab-origin man jailed in Singapore for stealing three cans of Coca-Cola
Singapore: An Indian-origin man was sentenced to six weeks’ jail on Tuesday for stealing three cans of Coca-Cola worth SGD3 (approx ₹170) from a minimart at a local housing estate.
The man identified as Jeswindar Singh Dilbara Singh, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, Channel News Asia reported.
The court was told that Singh was walking past a minimart in the Bukit Merah public housing estate on August 26 when he stopped and pulled open the fridge door, and took three cans of Coca-Cola without paying for them.
Later that morning, the owner of the shop was preparing for business when his wife noticed that the fridge door was slightly ajar.
The couple watched their CCTV footage and saw Singh stealing three cans of Coca-Cola valued at SGD3 from the fridge.
The couple then called the police after which Singh was identified using police camera footage and he was arrested that same day.
The police raided his flat and recovered two cans of Coca-Cola from his fridge. The cans were returned to the minimart.
The third can was consumed by Singh, and he did not make any restitution, the prosecutor said.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
