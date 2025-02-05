Punjab-origin man using fake police uniform jailed for three years in UK

An Indian-origin man who wore a fake police uniform and fired blanks at armed officers while brandishing an imitation gun near Leicester, eastern England, has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. Convict Hari Mann

Hari Mann, 25, pointed a handgun at a member of the public before firing the blanks at police officers in Braunstone Town on the morning of June 4, 2024. Leicestershire Police officers’ fast-paced response was praised in court as Mann was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court.

“This was an incident that resulted in a fast-paced policing response and had a significant impact on the local community,” said detective inspector (DI) Hazel Sandall.

“The first report to our control room was made at 9.57am and Mann was arrested at 10.15am. Thanks to the quick reactions of our call handlers and firearms officers, he was detained before he was able to cause physical harm to anyone. It is enormous credit to officers and staff involved in this response that they were able to bring the incident to a swift and safe conclusion,” he said.

The court heard that Mann had driven a Mercedes Sprinter van into a pub car park and began to empty its contents. After being confronted by a member of the public, Mann then pointed a handgun at him. This led to police being called and armed officers were deployed.

When the firearms officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted by Mann, who fired shots at them. One of the armed officers immediately recognised that an imitation weapon was being used and that blanks were being fired, which meant he was quickly able to diffuse the situation.

“A Taser was deployed and despite Mann trying to run away, he was swiftly detained, taken to the ground and arrested. While in custody, Mann also assaulted a nurse,” Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

Mann was subsequently charged by police and pleaded guilty on October 9 last year at Leicester Crown Court to six counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; one count of modifying an imitation firearm; one count of impersonating a police officer; and one count of assault of an emergency worker.