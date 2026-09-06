Why isn’t Cam Settles playing today vs. North Alabama? Arkansas RB misses game despite Week 1 depth-chart listing
Cam Settles was on the sideline at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium but did not suit up or take part in pregame warmups ahead of the matchup.
Arkansas opened its 2026 campaign against North Alabama on Saturday, but the Razorbacks were without running back Cam Settles despite his presence on the team’s Week 1 depth chart.
Cam Settles misses season opener
Settles was on the sideline at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium but did not suit up or take part in pregame warmups ahead of the matchup.
Daniel Flair, who covers the Razorbacks, shared the update on X, writing, “Arkansas RB Cam Settles is not dressed out for the season-opener.”
Is Cam Settles injured?
Brandon Marcello was the only media member allowed to attend Arkansas’ Aug. 22 scrimmage, giving him a firsthand look at several players who were unavailable during the workout.
Among those sidelined was running back Cam Settles, who is projected to fill the RB3 role for the Razorbacks this season.
Settles was wearing a boot and did not participate, while fellow running back Sutton Smith, who had previously dealt with a lower-body injury, was able to take part.
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He had also missed portions of practice leading into the opener because of an injury, although the Razorbacks had not revealed the nature or severity of the issue.
A later update from the coaching staff indicated he was day-to-day.
Several Razorbacks remain out injured
Keiundre Johnson was another Arkansas player unavailable for the season opener.
CBS Sports had previously reported that the sophomore defensive lineman was expected to remain sidelined until October, although new head coach Ryan Silverfield has yet to provide a public update on his situation.
Meanwhile, Arkansas had all three of its August safety additions — Caleb Wooden, Sean Williams and Brylan Green — dressed and available against North Alabama.
Silverfield and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts had indicated during the week that the trio was unlikely to see action in the opener, but all three participated in warmups and remained with the team on the sideline.
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The Razorbacks were also without tight end Maddox Lassiter, defensive lineman J’Lynn Allen and punter Connor Smith, all of whom had already been ruled out for the entire season because of long-term injuries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More