BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tylan Hines rushed for 250 yards, including non-scoring runs of 83 and 72 yards, and Tarleton State of the FCS defeated Bowling Green 20-13 on Saturday. Tarleton State beats Bowling Green 20-13 for 2nd win over FBS in 2 years

With Bowling Green driving for a potential tying or go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Tarleton's Roddrick Roberts and Jadan Aubert combined to stop Austyn Dendy on a fourth-and-1 play at the 8-yard line. Hines then bolted 83 yards on the next play from scrimmage. But three plays later, Hines lost a fumble near the goal line with 1:35 remaining. Bowling Green's final drive ended at the Texans' 8-yard line on the last play of the game.

Tarleton State led 10-0 midway through the second quarter and stretched it to 17-0 on Kaden Anderson's 7-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Willis. It capped a 99-yard drive that took only six plays, beginning with a 72-yard run by Hines.

Bowling Green then bounced back with a six-play 69-yard drive capped by Dendy's 3-yard touchdown run, making the halftime score 17-7.

Anderson completed 16-of-24 passes for 206 yards with two touchdowns for the Texans .

Jay Kastentin went 24 for 30 for 283 yards for the Falcons . Jeremiah Scoby had 10 catches for 103 yards.

The Texans are ranked No. 5 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and are coming off a quarterfinal appearance in the 2025 FCS playoffs. They have won their past two games against FBS opponents, having defeated Army 30-27 in two overtimes last season.

The Falcons, in coach Eddie George's second year, have 55 new players on their roster.

Tarleton State: at McNeese on Saturday

Bowling Green: at Nebraska on Saturday

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