Punjab: Over 11 kg heroin seized in Fazilka, Ferozepur; 3 arrested

The Counter-Intelligence (CI) Ferozepur, in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered 6.5 kg of heroin from near the Border Outpost (BOP) GG-2 at Mahtam Nagar village in Fazilka. A case has been registered under sections 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station SSOC, Fazilka. (HT Photo)

The director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Pakistan-based smugglers crossed the zero line and operated close to the border fence, attempting to exploit darkness to push narcotics into the Indian territory. Alert BSF troops fired several rounds to prevent the breach, followed by a thorough joint search operation that led to the recovery, he said.

AIG, CI, Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh said that acting on reliable inputs, police teams along with the BSF, Fazilka, planned a special ambush on Saturday early morning and executed a joint secret operation in the area of Mahtam Nagar village in Fazilka, where Pakistani smugglers attempted to push the consignment. The troops responded promptly and thwarted the attempt, he said, adding that the operation resulted in a substantial recovery of narcotics from the spot.

The AIG said that further investigation is underway to trace the local smuggler and unravel the entire network.

In this regard, a case has been registered under sections 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station SSOC, Fazilka.

In another operation, the Ferozepur police arrested three accused and recovered more than 5 kg of heroin in three separate cases on Saturday.

Senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that while acting on reliable information, they held two accused, Swarn Singh alias Kaka of Ferozepur City, and Sukhdev Singh alias Sassi of Mohan Ke Hithar, and recovered 1.052 kg of heroin. A case under sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered.

Meanwhile, a police team arrested Sukhdev Singh of Ferozepur and recovered 2.72 kg of heroin, while in the third operation, a police team seized 1.9 kg of heroin near Lanegana village.