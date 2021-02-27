Punjab’s 38 IAS, 16 IPS officers appointed poll observers

The Election Commission of India on Saturday appointed 38 IAS as general observers and 16 IPS officers of Punjab as police observers for the poll-bound states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju said that the ECI will conduct a briefing meeting of observers on March 3 through video-conference in this regard.

Vijay Kumar Janjua, Anurag Agarwal, Raji P Shrivastava, Sarvjit Singh, Anurag Verma, Kakumanu Siva Prasad, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Hussan Lal, Seema Jain, Raj Kamal Chaudhuri, Veerendra Kumar Meena, Vikas Garg, Ajoy Sharma, Nilkanth S Avhad, Kumar Rahul, Rahul Tewari, Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Rajat Agarwal, Manvesh Singh Sidhu, Tanu Kashyap, Daljit Singh Mangat, Sibin Chakkyadath, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Ravi Bhagat, Manjit Singh Brar, Kanwal Preet Brar, Mohammad Tayyab, Bhupinder Singh, Parveen Kumar Thind, Amit Kumar, Puneet Goyal, Mohammad Ishfaq, Bhupinder Pal Singh, Kumar Saurabh Raj, B Srinivasan, Bhupinder Singh II, Keshav Hingonia and Vineet Kumar are among the IAS officers appointed as observers, he said.

Barjinder Kumar Uppal, Kuldeep Singh, Anita Punj, B Chandra Sckhar, Amardeep Singh Rai, Ram Singh, Gollapalli Nageswara Rao, Gautam Cheema, MF Farooqui, Vibhu Raj, Lakshmi Kant Yadav, Arun Pal Singh, Shive Kumar Verma and Babu Lal Meena are among the IPS officers who have been appointed as observers.

A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going to the polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

Polling will start from March 27 and end on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.