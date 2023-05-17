Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Paddy cultivation: Ahead of sowing season, labour blues worry Ludhiana farmers

Paddy cultivation: Ahead of sowing season, labour blues worry Ludhiana farmers

ByDinkle Popli, Ludhiana
May 17, 2023 11:38 PM IST

While farmers intending to sow short-term rice varieties expressed satisfaction with the date, those opting for long-term varieties have raised concerns

Farmers have expressed concerns over probablity of labour crunch over the state governments’ directive to start paddy transplantation from June 19 (sowing of paddy in field from nursery).

Ludhiana – May 17, 2023 : Daily wagers sowing the paddy in the fields nearby village in Ludhiana on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo Hindustan Times)
Ludhiana – May 17, 2023 : Daily wagers sowing the paddy in the fields nearby village in Ludhiana on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo Hindustan Times)

In a bid to ensure efficient irrigation and power supply for paddy cultivation, the Punjab government on Monday had unveiled a four-phased transplantation plan for the state. The schedule shared by chief minister Bhagwant Mann mandates farmers in various districts, including Ludhiana, Mohali, Kapurthala, Rupnagar, Fazilka, Bathinda and Amritsar, to start paddy transplantation from June 19.

While farmers intending to sow short-term rice varieties expressed satisfaction with the date, those opting for long-term varieties have raised concerns. They argue that the late date leaves them with insufficient time to sow wheat as the rice harvest season will be delayed.

Amrinder Singh Punia from Lakhowal village said, “June 19 is fine for farmers going for short term varieties as the later they sow paddy, farmers would be able more water as monsoon is likely to approach within a couple of weeks of the decided date. It will fill the need of irrigation natural without depleting ground water.”

“However, labour shortage in the area may become a problem as all farmers will start transplanting at the same time. Additionally, some farmers lack nursery management skills for short-term varieties and hence, refrain from opting for it. Authorities should come forward educate farmers about the varieties that are recommended,” he added.

Punjab Agricultural University’s director of extension education GS Buttar said that 18 krishi vigyan kendras and 15 farmers advisory service centres are organising camps and field demonstrations to educate farmers to opt for PAU recommended varieties that need lesser water and time to mature.

Appealing to the farmers to cultivate short-term varieties, Ludhiana chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal said, “Farmers should use PR-126 for saving underground water and start sowing this type of nursery from May 25. Other varieties like PR-121 , PR-122, PR-129 and PR-131 can be sown from May 20.”

Ensuring smooth supply of power at the time of sowing, SR Vashishat, chief engineer for Ludhiana central zone of PSPCL said, “Preparations to provide uninterrupted power supply for eight hours a day to the farmers are ongoing.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out