Paddy cultivation: Ahead of sowing season, labour blues worry Ludhiana farmers

Farmers have expressed concerns over probablity of labour crunch over the state governments’ directive to start paddy transplantation from June 19 (sowing of paddy in field from nursery). Ludhiana – May 17, 2023 : Daily wagers sowing the paddy in the fields nearby village in Ludhiana on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo Hindustan Times)

In a bid to ensure efficient irrigation and power supply for paddy cultivation, the Punjab government on Monday had unveiled a four-phased transplantation plan for the state. The schedule shared by chief minister Bhagwant Mann mandates farmers in various districts, including Ludhiana, Mohali, Kapurthala, Rupnagar, Fazilka, Bathinda and Amritsar, to start paddy transplantation from June 19.

While farmers intending to sow short-term rice varieties expressed satisfaction with the date, those opting for long-term varieties have raised concerns. They argue that the late date leaves them with insufficient time to sow wheat as the rice harvest season will be delayed.

Amrinder Singh Punia from Lakhowal village said, “June 19 is fine for farmers going for short term varieties as the later they sow paddy, farmers would be able more water as monsoon is likely to approach within a couple of weeks of the decided date. It will fill the need of irrigation natural without depleting ground water.”

“However, labour shortage in the area may become a problem as all farmers will start transplanting at the same time. Additionally, some farmers lack nursery management skills for short-term varieties and hence, refrain from opting for it. Authorities should come forward educate farmers about the varieties that are recommended,” he added.

Punjab Agricultural University’s director of extension education GS Buttar said that 18 krishi vigyan kendras and 15 farmers advisory service centres are organising camps and field demonstrations to educate farmers to opt for PAU recommended varieties that need lesser water and time to mature.

Appealing to the farmers to cultivate short-term varieties, Ludhiana chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal said, “Farmers should use PR-126 for saving underground water and start sowing this type of nursery from May 25. Other varieties like PR-121 , PR-122, PR-129 and PR-131 can be sown from May 20.”

Ensuring smooth supply of power at the time of sowing, SR Vashishat, chief engineer for Ludhiana central zone of PSPCL said, “Preparations to provide uninterrupted power supply for eight hours a day to the farmers are ongoing.”