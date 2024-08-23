PU poll schedule expected today, but excitement still missing on campus

With the schedule of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) to be announced officially on Friday by the Dean Students Welfare (DSW), the anticipated election fever seems missing with spots like Students Centre looking relatively empty on Thursday. Last year, even before the announcement of election schedule, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose’s visit to PU, Chandigarh, for facilitating the joining of some students into the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), had sparked controversy as other parties protested against it. (HT Photo)

Last year, even before the announcement of election schedule, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose’s visit to the varsity for facilitating the joining of some students into the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), had sparked controversy as other parties protested against it. However, this time AAP’s student wing CYSS is keeping a low profile before the elections.

Speaking about this, CYSS Chandigarh state president Sanjeev Chaudhary said, “Right now all parties are in wait-and-watch mode. Everyone is more interested in what the other party is doing while keeping their own cards hidden.” He held a meeting with some of the CYSS members at the south campus of the varsity on Thursday. University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has the largest number of student voters but only a handful of party volunteers were seen on Thursday. Chaudhary added that the culture of ‘show-off’ is not taking off this time for now.

Interestingly, last year Congress’s student wing NSUI had remained low key and organised one big event for the announcement for their presidential candidate Jatinder Singh. This time also, NSUI is working in the background as for now.

NSUI president holds meeting

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary held a meeting with all the office bearers and members at Congress Bhawan, Sector 35. Chandigarh NSUI president Sikander Boora said, “A meeting was held to discuss the various issues that should be included in our manifesto. A manifesto committee has also been formed, while the strategy regarding candidates was also discussed.”

As per sources, NSUI will contest only for the president’s seat, but the candidate has not been finalised yet.

Last year’s presidential candidate from Hindustan Student Association (HSA) Kuldeep Singh was seen campaigning in classes. Talking about the dismal buildup to the elections, he said, “It’s got to do with holidays. This week already it was long weekend due to festivals. Now with another holiday on Monday, students have gone home for the long weekend.”

Members of University Students Organisation (USO) were also campaigning in classes but they said that counsellings have gone on for too long this time which has also led to the tepid response to the elections.

PSU Lalkaar announces presidential candidate

Punjab Students Union (PSU) Lalkaar have announced Sarah as their presidential candidate. A student of History department, she is the first presidential candidate declared in the run up to the PU elections. PSU Lalkaar is known for pitching women as their presidential candidates. Last year, they had picked Manika, a student of sociology department. Last year also, they were the first party to declare their presidential face.

While the party has not officially released its manifesto, in a press note announcing its presidential face, the party highlighted issues that they will target, including increasing fees, denying hostels to students, vacant faculty posts and taking away the freedom of speech of students. ABVP is the only major party till now which has officially released its manifesto.

INSO announces new office bearers for elections

Jannayak Janata Dal’s student wing Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) has appointed Anant Kaustubh as the PU in-charge right before the elections. Vishesh Dhaka will be the election in-charge and Jashan Saini will be the president of INSO PU.