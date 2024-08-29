PU polls: High drama over president post pick, NSUI chief suspends Chandigarh head

A routine panel announcement by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) for the Panjab University Campus Students Council polls on Wednesday took a dramatic turn as party’s Chandigarh president Sikander Boora, peeved over the choice for presidential candidate, verbally resigned and walked out of the venue . Miffed with the choice for the presidential candidate, Chandigarh NSUI president Sikander Boora (grey shirt) had left the press conference on Wednesday after announcing his resignation verbally. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Later, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary issued a notice to suspend Boora for anti-party activities and indiscipline.

Appointed to the president’s post recently, Boora had called the decision to field Rahul Nain as their president pick “a Tughlaqi farmaan from Delhi”.

As Nain’s name was announced by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, Boora got up and walked out.

Later speaking outside the venue, Boora said there were at least two to three other candidates who had more chances of winning than the current candidate.

While NSUI national president Varun Choudhary had come to hold meetings and decide the final pick, Boora alleged that the local unit’s inputs had not been considered before the final decision was announced, which was hard to digest.

Sympathisers of Boora agreed that Kanhaiya Kumar had played a more active role in PU politics last year, but this year they were missing his experience.

Nain is a third-year law student at University Institute of Legal Studies. He has been actively working with NSUI at PU for the past two years.

The party also announced their vice-president candidate, Archit Garg, who has been actively working with NSUI for around five years. Having pursued the three-year law degree, he is currently enrolled in the human rights department.

People familiar with the ongoings shared that Nain was close to current student council president Jatinder Singh, who was also present at the announcement.

They said the decision to stick with Nain came from Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, which had upset the other NSUI factions in PU.

Speaking right after the incident, HS Lucky said, “We will not elect a new NSUI president. It was a spurt of the moment reaction, which we see when tickets are announced for any kind of election.”

He said they will try to resolve the issue even after the suspension order. Boora had been actively working in Jatinder Singh’s campaign last year and is known for having a large cadre in PU.

Both the candidates have a background in law and discussed how they will be taking up issues concerning the law students of the university, especially placements, as currently they don’t have many other career options except for becoming advocates.

Outgoing president Jatinder Singh also discussed how NSUI will continue to work on the previous year’s manifesto after announcing this year’s manifesto in the coming days.