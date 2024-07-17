 Purohit felicitates 300 students from UT, Punjab - Hindustan Times
Purohit felicitates 300 students from UT, Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 17, 2024 08:48 AM IST

During his congratulatory remarks on the occasion, Purohit said that out of 300 students hounoured, 247 are girls which shows that girls are excelling in all fields which is a giant step towards making India a 'vishwa guru'.

: Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday honoured 300 students of classes 10 and 8 of Punjab and Chandigarh with cash awards and recognition certificates at the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday honoured 300 students of classes 10 and 8 of Punjab and Chandigarh with cash awards and recognition certificates at the Punjab Raj Bhavan. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday honoured 300 students of classes 10 and 8 of Punjab and Chandigarh with cash awards and recognition certificates at the Punjab Raj Bhavan. (HT Photo)

During his congratulatory remarks on the occasion, Purohit said that out of 300 students hounoured, 247 are girls which shows that girls are excelling in all fields which is a giant step towards making India a ‘vishwa guru’.

He asked the students to enrich themselves with quality education and modern skills so that they could achieve their goals easily at the global level.

He emphasised the need to empower the students, especially those hailing from remote and underprivileged areas, for a better livelihood.

Purohit said that many great personalities are big examples of coming from poor backgrounds and scaling great heights of success in life just because of their honesty and dedication.

Earlier in February this year, 300 students were honoured on the same pattern and this practice will continue on a regular basis from now onwards, he added.

The 300 students honoured on Tuesday included 225 from Punjab and 75 from UT Chandigarh. The prize money given is 10,000 to each class 10 student and 5,000 each to class 8 student.

Chandigarh
