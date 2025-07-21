Purvanchal community leader joins Congress in Chandigarh

A local Purvanchal community leader Kripanand Thakur joined the Congress along with his supporters on Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan, Sector 35. The induction took place in the presence of member of parliament Manish Tewari and Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) president HS Lucky. The induction took place in the presence of MP Manish Tewari and CPCC president HS Lucky. (HT photo for representation)

Thakur, a resident of the Hallomajra-Behlana area, had contested the last municipal corporation elections as an independent candidate from Ward Number 20 (Hallomajra/Behlana). He secured the second position with nearly 2,800 votes, narrowly losing by just 200 votes. He holds considerable influence in the area, particularly within the Purvanchali community.

Welcoming Thakur and his supporters into the party, CPCC president HS Lucky, said, “The joining of Kripanand Thakur is a significant development for the Congress. His deep connection with grassroot communities, especially in the colonies and villages, will strengthen our outreach and organisational structure. The support of the Purvanchal community, which forms a sizable population in these areas, will be crucial in the upcoming elections.”

MP Tewari also addressed the gathering, stating, “We warmly welcome Kripanand Thakur into the Congress family. His commitment to public service and strong base in the Hallomajra-Behlana region will inject fresh energy into our campaign. The Congress stands for inclusiveness and today’s development reflects our growing acceptance across diverse communities.”