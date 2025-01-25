PU senate polls: 3 months on, students call off protest

Protesting for 96 days against the delay in Panjab University senate elections, students under the banner of PU Bachalo Morcha ended the stir after reaching an agreement with the university administration that any reforms made to the senate will include the Punjab government as a stakeholder in the reform committee. Since October 19, 2024, students from different organisations had been protesting for the senate election. Since October 19, 2024, students from different organisations had been protesting for the senate election. (HT File)

Over the past three months, several politicians, including MPs Malwinder Singh Kang and Manish Tewari, had visited the protest site, assuring support to the students. Tewari had also raised a question in the winter session of the Parliament, asking if the government planned to amend the current structure of the senate.

The senate is the apex governing body of Panjab University, comprising 91 members. Its last term ended on October 31, 2024, yet the election schedule was not announced as the varsity administration said they did not receive approval from the chancellor’s office.