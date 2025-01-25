Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PU senate polls: 3 months on, students call off protest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 25, 2025 09:53 PM IST

Over the past three months, several politicians, including MPs Malwinder Singh Kang and Manish Tewari, had visited the protest site, assuring support to the students

Protesting for 96 days against the delay in Panjab University senate elections, students under the banner of PU Bachalo Morcha ended the stir after reaching an agreement with the university administration that any reforms made to the senate will include the Punjab government as a stakeholder in the reform committee. Since October 19, 2024, students from different organisations had been protesting for the senate election.

Since October 19, 2024, students from different organisations had been protesting for the senate election. (HT File)
Since October 19, 2024, students from different organisations had been protesting for the senate election. (HT File)

Over the past three months, several politicians, including MPs Malwinder Singh Kang and Manish Tewari, had visited the protest site, assuring support to the students. Tewari had also raised a question in the winter session of the Parliament, asking if the government planned to amend the current structure of the senate.

The senate is the apex governing body of Panjab University, comprising 91 members. Its last term ended on October 31, 2024, yet the election schedule was not announced as the varsity administration said they did not receive approval from the chancellor’s office.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On