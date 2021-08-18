PU senate polls: Ex-officio members to appoint faculty secretaries

Panjab University (PU) has decided that ex-officio members of the major faculties will appoint their secretaries to convene the meeting for the election of senate members.

According to PU regulations, elections of senate members from the constituency of faculties are held at the faculty meetings convened by their respective secretaries.

There are six faculties at PU, which include languages, arts, sciences, law, medical and combined faculties. However, for the combined faculties, the meeting notice is issued by the deputy registrar (general). The term of deans and secretaries of faculties had ended on January 31. Six members are elected to PU senate from the constituency of faculties.

Meetings of the ex-officio members, which include chairpersons and professors, will be held on Thursday. “The secretary may be appointed by ex-officio members of the respective faculties, either by election through simple majority voting of the members present or by consensus,” a notice issued by PU states.

The university has also written to UT administration seeking permission to hold the polling for combined faculties, which has more than 200 members. There are 12 candidates are in fray from the six faculties

Two constituencies go to polls today

For the election of 16 members to the Panjab University (PU) senate from the constituencies of heads and teachers of affiliated arts colleges on Wednesday, 62 polling booths have been set up in Chandigarh and Punjab. Eight members will be elected from each of them and senior professors of the university will act as observers.

Two centralised control rooms have also been and to check unauthorised voting, videography will be carried out at every booth.

While 11 candidates are in fray from the constituency of heads of arts colleges, 15 are contesting from the constituency of teachers. The teachers constituency has a total of 2,423 voters and the constituency of heads has 58 voters. The counting of votes will be held on August 20.

There are eight polling booths in Chandigarh- DAV College, Sector 10; PG Government College for Girls, Sector 11; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26; GGDSD College, Sector 32; MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36; PG Government College for Girls, Sector 42; Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45 and PG Government College, Sector 46.

In Punjab, polling booths will be set up in Abohar, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar). After August 18, polling will be held for election of six members from the constituency of faculties on August 23.

Meanwhile, students associated to Punjab Students’ Union (PSU-Lalkaar) and Youth For Swaraj started an indefinite strike outside vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office on Tuesday demanding the immediate conduct of polling for registered graduate constituency.