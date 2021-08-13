PU senate polls: Goyal group gets three seats from 2 campus teachers’ constituencies

The alliance between Navdeep Goyal and Ashok Goyal retained majority in the contest for two teachers’ constituencies of the Panjab University (PU) campus, results for which were declared on Thursday.

Of the four elected candidates from the constituencies of professors and associate/assistant professors, three candidates — Jatinder Grover, Rajat Sandhir and Parveen Goyal — belong to the Goyal group. Another candidate, Dinesh Kumar, who was elected, was contesting independently.

While Rajat and Jatinder were elected from professors’ constituency, Parveen and Dinesh were elected from the constituency of associate/assistant professors.

Polling for both the constituencies was held on August 10.

In the constituency of professors of university teaching departments, Jatinder secured 94 votes after the final round of counting and was declared winner from the arts faculty, while Rajat, who was contesting from sciences, secured 54 votes.

Jatinder was in a neck and neck fight with Sanjay Kaushik, who managed to secure 91 votes after the final round of counting.

Grover said, “I will ensure more participation of teachers in the affairs of the university and better facilities to teachers as well as students to improve research and academia. Faculty recruitment will be among my priorities.”

Stressing that they would ensure that the democratic structure of the varsity remains intact, Rajat said, “I would work on early implementation of seventh pay commission and resolution of the promotion policy of dental faculty, besides enhancing the academic and research environment in PU.”

Constituency of associate/assistant professors

In the constituency of associate/assistant professors, Dinesh Kumar (arts) secured 116 votes after the final round of counting, while Parveen Goyal (sciences) got 136 votes. Seven candidates were in fray from this constituency.

Dinesh said, “My foremost focus and agenda for now will be on issues like implementation of the seventh pay commission, passing of CAS policy for dental college faculty and most importantly, strengthening the internal dispute resolution mechanism to avoid unnecessary litigation.”

“I will be the voice of teachers and ensure that their issues are resolved timely,” said Parveen.

Now, the registered graduates’ constituency, which is the largest with 3,61,869 voters, will go to polls on August 18, along with the constituencies of heads and associate/assistant professors of affiliated arts colleges. Voting for the constituency of faculties will be held last on August 23.