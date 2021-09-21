Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU senate’s graduate constituency: Polling at 61 booths to be held later
The polling booths for Panjab University senate’s graduate constituency elections are located across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Delhi. (AFP File Photo)
PU senate’s graduate constituency: Polling at 61 booths to be held later

Panjab University authorities said this was because officials concerned had expressed inability or had not confirmed availability of buildings for setting up the polling booths
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:04 AM IST

While elections for the graduate constituency of Panjab University senate are fixed for September 26, authorities have announced that polling at 61 of the 272 booths will be held on a later date.

PU authorities said this was because officials concerned had expressed inability or had not confirmed availability of buildings for setting up the polling booths, located across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Delhi.

President of the Students For Society Party, Sandeep said, “We hope these aren’t delay tactics. The authorities must announce the date for the second phase immediately. They must also ensure that counting takes place fairly.”

