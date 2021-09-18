PU senate polls: Former student leaders, ex-senators in fray from graduate constituency

Former student leaders of Panjab University (PU) are all set to contest the senate election from the registered graduate constituency this year. The polling will be held on September 26, for the election of 15 members to the senate. The candidates said their main objective is to bring students’ issues to the forefront.

Amit Bhatia, who was president of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) in 2009, is contesting in the senate for the first time.

“Despite being important stakeholders, no one talks about the students’ issues in the senate. I am contesting the polls to represent them and their welfare will be my key agenda, if I get elected,” said Bhatia, who is currently an assistant professor at DAV College in Sector 10.

As many as 43 candidates are in fray from the constituency. Of the eight constituencies of PU senate, the registered graduate constituency is the largest with around 3.61 lakh voters, who elect 15 members to the senate. Polling booths are set up across seven states/UTs.

Ravinder Singh, who was active in the Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) from 2009 to 2014, is also contesting senate polls for the first time.

After the polling for the graduate constituency was deferred by PU last month, Ravinder was on protest outside the V-C’s office for 25 days. “This constituency is for youngsters and leaders who are associated with students. Our purpose is that students get proper representation in the senate,” he said.

Another former student leader, Simranjit Singh Dhillon, who was the president of PUSU in 2009 and 2010, is contesting the senate polls for the second time. “The students’ council is not represented in the senate like the teachers and employees’ associations. They also need their representation so that their issues are raised with the governing body,” said Dhillon, who was later associated with Students Organisation of India (SOI).

A number of ex-senators are also in fray from the constituency. “My primary concern is to save the democratic structure of the university and work for the interests of students,” said Rabinder Nath Sharma, who is a former senator and has been contesting from the graduate constituency since 1992. Sharma has remained a senator for six terms so far.

So far, the elections for seven constituencies have been conducted, from where 32 members have been elected.