PU teachers’ body polls: Field for president’s post down to two

The incumbent, Mritunjay Kumar,will contest against Manu Sharma of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) for the post of president in the upcoming Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) elections scheduled for October 28.

The final list of candidates was released on Sunday by returning officer Vijay Nagpal following withdrawal of candidature.

Also, Ikreet Singh Bal (dental college) will battle it out against Supinder Kaur (laws) for the post of vice-president. Amarjit Singh Naura (biochemistry) and Kashmir Singh (biotechnology) are contesting for the post of secretary. For joint secretary, Sarvnarinder Kaur (biophysics) will battle it out against Shivani Sharma (philosophy) and Nitin Arora (economics) will contest against Sucha Singh (USOL) for the post of treasurer.

A total of eight candidates are in fray for four seats in executive Group-I and eight candidates are in fray for executive Group-II (four seats). For executive Group-III (four seats), eight candidates are in fray.

The Mritunjay – Naura team issued a statement on Sunday stating that in the tough times of Covid, when every possible effort was made to stifle the voice of teachers, the PUTA leadership carried forward the flame of activism with unflinching resolve. “We want to assure the community that we shall safeguard the interests of the teachers without succumbing to the lures or threats of the present feudalistic dispensation,” they stated.

The Mritunjay-Naura group had managed a clean sweep against the rival Khalid group in last year’s PUTA election.