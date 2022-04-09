Pvt hospitals go slow on Covid vax booster drive
It may take private hospitals in Punjab a few more days to procure booster doses for those above 18 as talks with manufacturers are yet to reach a consensus.
According to information, only 12 private hospitals in the state have kicked off the precaution dose vaccination drive.
The private hospitals lack adequate doses as people prefer government facilities, where these are free of cost.
As per health department data, of the 4, 12, 94461 doses, only 1,50,000 -- around 0.3% -- were administered in private hospitals.
Anticipating booster chaos amid reports of new variants of Covid wreaking havoc in certain countries right now, Punjab has called a meeting of private hospitals on Monday under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA).
The government is under the impression that private hospitals are not that keen on carrying out the vaccination drive, citing less profit as the Covaxin and Covishield shots are available for ₹225 per vial.
The Centre has already clarified that private hospitals can charge a maximum of ₹150 per dose. Nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the government has rolled out detailed guidelines for the special drive.
State president, IMA, Dr Paramjit Singh Mann said the hospitals were yet to get a formal communication on booster doses.
Freedom in the air for rhinos in UP’s Dudhwa national park
Dudhwa rhinos would soon feel fresh air of freedom away from their fenced enclosures in Dudhwa National Park here. A radio collar is a wide band of machine-belting fitted with a small radio transmitter and battery used for animal tracking. Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the step was being taken on the directives of UP chief wildlife warden to ensure exposure of Dudhwa rhinos to free ranging and habitat improvement.
Woman stabbed to death in Bathinda
HT Correspondents Bathinda/Sangrur A 42-year-old woman, Bijli Devi, was stabbed to death by her neighbour Ram Singh in Bathinda on Saturday evening. The deceased's husband, Kanhiyya Lal, said the accused attacked Devi when she was alone at home in Sirki Bazar locality. It was after Lal incidentally went home and found Singh allegedly attacking Devi that the latter was arrested. Kotwali police station SHO Parminder Singh said the motive behind the crime was being ascertained.
Prayagraj’s Phaphamau bridge to be turned into Ganga museum soon
Efforts have begun to transform the historical two-storey rail-road Phaphamau bridge over the Ganga river, popularly known as Curzon Bridge, into a Ganga museum. The idea was to have a multimedia infotainment system, which will narrate culture, heritage, temples, food, clothes, mythology sprouted along the river Ganga. The bridge has a single broad gauge line between the girders and a roadway on top. This bridge was officially named Motilal Nehru Setu after independence.
Paddy sowing: State braces up for power outages amid drying-up coal stocks
Amid severe coal shortage, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited with the approval of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission will resort to load shedding across the state once the paddy sowing commences. The PSPCL is expected to be power surplus for most part of 2022-23 -- except in June and July. With thecpicking up, the power demand, too, rose.
DigiLocker facility for 3.6 cr UP ration card holders soon
The state government is set to provide DigiLocker facility to 3.6 crore ration card holders in Uttar Pradesh soon. The facility will enable ration card holders of the state to avail ration easily across the country under 'One Nation One Card' scheme, said a government spokesman in a statement. The DigiLocker facility will not only make ration available to people easily, but also prevent malpractices by dealers.
