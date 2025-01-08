Qaumi Insaaf Morcha stir completes two years: 4 Chandigarh cops hurt as armed protesters launch attack

As many as four UT cops were injured and several police vehicles were damaged as armed protesters from the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha clashed with police at the Sector 52/43 dividing road when stopped from entering Chandigarh from Mohali on Tuesday. Armed with swords, lathis and other weapons, the protesters, approximately 100 in number, reached the Sector 52/43 dividing road from YPS Chowk. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Sector 11 station house officer (SHO) inspector Jaiveer Singh suffered a gash on the head after being attacked with a sword amid the violence. Additionally, ASI Ramesh Kumar, ASI Gurjeet Singh and female constable Jaspreet Kaur were also injured.

Exactly two years ago, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha had laid siege to the YPS Chowk in Mohali on January 7, 2023, demanding release of Sikh prisoners who they claim have completed their jail terms. The protesters have also been seeking a murder case against officials and politicians allegedly responsible for the police action on Sikh protesters at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, besides seeking a probe into the disappearance of 328 swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib.

To mark the second anniversary of their agitation on Tuesday, the morcha had issued a call for a march towards the residence of Punjab chief minister in Chandigarh.

A day before the planned march, senior officers from Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police had met with morcha representatives, including members of the Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee and other Sikh organisations.

However, any proposal of talks with senior officials of Punjab government and ministers were denied by the leaders.

Authorities also highlighted prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which restricts protests within the jurisdiction of Union Territory of Chandigarh. Thus, the protesters were requested to contain their activities to Mohali to avoid breaching these orders.

Despite authorities’ request to defer the march in view of prevailing restrictions, the protesters proceeded with their march towards Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Armed with swords, lathis and other weapons, the protesters, approximately 100 in number, reached the Sector 52/43 dividing road from YPS Chowk.

Upon arriving at the border, the protesters demanded to move further into Chandigarh to directly meet the Punjab chief minister to press their demands.

Senior officers from Chandigarh Police attempted to negotiate with the protesters. However, the protest took a violent turn when the armed protesters forced their way through barricades. The protesters launched an unprovoked attack on police personnel stationed at the border, injuring several cops and vandalising police vehicles.

In response to the violence, Chandigarh Police used force, including lathicharge, to disperse the protesters and regain control of the situation.

Those injured were promptly admitted to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Police confirmed that three FIRs were registered at the Sector 36 police station against the protesters.

The first came under Sections 223, 125 and 126 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after 70 members of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, led by Gurcharan Singh Bapu, reached the Sector 52/53 dividing road. They further proceeded towards the Sector 43 ISBT and blocked the road in front of the bus stand, where they were detained by Chandigarh Police. The second FIR was under Sections 121 (1), 132, 191 (2) (3) of BNS for the violent attack on cops. Another group of violent protesters also marched towards barricades erected at Mataur Barrier. The sword-wielding protesters jumped barricades and started hurling stones on the police force, in retaliation of which Chandigarh Police used mild force. An FIR under Section 223, 125 and 190 of BNS was lodged in this regard

Not a first

February 8, 2023: Protesters clashed with police forces at the Sector 52/53 dividing road after being stopped from marching towards Chandigarh, leaving at least 33 cops injured. Terming it a “well-thought-out conspiracy”, Chandigarh Police had booked six persons and put around 30 on the suspect list. Making their photographs public, police had urged public to provide information about the suspects, assuring a reward of ₹10,000 for helpful leads. Despite this, no arrests have been made so far.

April 9, 2023: Nihangs armed with swords clashed with each other, following which police booked nine for attempt to murder and rioting.

Matter pending in Supreme Court

On May 4, 2024, the Supreme Court had stayed the Punjab and Haryana high court order directing authorities to clear the YPS Chowk blockade following a plea by the Punjab government. With the matter remaining pending before the top court ever since, HC has not passed any fresh order.