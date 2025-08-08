Quack caught posing as doctor at PGIMS Rohtak; real intern under scanner

Rohtak police on Thursday arrested a man impersonating a doctor at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). The accused, identified as Sahad from Nizampur Majra village in Sonepat, was caught performing medical duties at the orthopaedics department

The accused, identified as Sahad from Nizampur Majra village in Sonepat, was caught performing medical duties at the orthopaedics department, posing as his friend Krishan Gehlawat, who is currently serving a one-year internship after completing his MBBS from the United Kingdom.

According to Dr Rohit, security in-charge at PGIMS, Sahad was apprehended after failing to produce a valid identity card when questioned by security staff. He declined to share further details.

Sources revealed that the impersonation was discovered when security officials asked Sahad his name during a routine check and found no such name in the duty roster. When questioned, Sahad claimed he held a diploma in patient care assistance and had been asked by Krishan to fill in for him.

Roshan Lal, Station House Officer of the PGIMS police station, confirmed the arrest and said that efforts are underway to nab Krishan Gehlawat as well. “Sahad will be produced in court on Friday. A thorough investigation is being conducted,” he added.