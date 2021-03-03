IND USA
CM Capt Amarinder Singh speaking during the question hour on Tuesday.

Question hour: Repair of link roads will be completed by next year: Amarinder

Chandigarh Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday assured the House that work on repair of damaged link roads was moving on fast track and would be completed within the next one year to ensure a smooth ride through the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:08 AM IST

Chandigarh

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday assured the House that work on repair of damaged link roads was moving on fast track and would be completed within the next one year to ensure a smooth ride through the state.

Responding to a query in the state assembly, Amarinder said that repair work on 34,977 km of the total of 64,878 km of the state’s link roads would be completed by the end of April for a total sanctioned cost of 4,112 crore. The project to repair another 6,162 km of link roads had also been initiated and would be completed in the next financial year, he said. In addition, 17,600 km link roads had been sanctioned for repairing the potholes at a cost of 82 crore.

“As of now, recarpeting was being done only on roads last repaired prior to March 2014,” he informed AAP MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby, who raised a question on recarpeting of Teona to Baho Sivian village link road in Bathinda. He said this specific stretch of 3.5 km was previously repaired in June 2016 and its recarpeting would now take place in the next phase of the programme, after the recarpeting of pre-2014 repaired roads.

Funds to be earmarked for fresh recruitment for ITIs

Cabinet minister Aruna Chaudhary said the government will recruit 600 new staff for ITIs. “The budgetary provision for the same is being made,” she said in response to Congress MLA Nirmal Singh’s question whether the government would consider to set up an ITI in his assembly constituency. The minister said the government proposes to establish a government ITI at Bakraha in the member’s Shatrana assembly segment. IKG Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, and Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training have made the provision of funds in the ratio of 50:50,” the minister said.

AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan asked the minister if any financial allocation would be made for the existing ITIs which were in bad shape. She responded by informing him about the steps initiated for fresh recruitment.

No proposal to exempt NGOs from toll tax

“There is no proposal under consideration with the government to exempt the vehicles of NGOs from toll tax,” said public works (B&R) minister Vijay Inder Singla in response to a question from AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori. He further said the government would consider this at the time of signing free agreements for toll collection.

