Rafting meet to conclude on March 24

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 24, 2025 05:30 AM IST

The four-day 17th National Rafting Championship, inaugurated on the Pandoya- Tatapani axis on the river Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh on March 21, is set to conclude on Monday.

The championship was inaugurated by Gunbir Singh as member of the advisory board of the Indian Rafting Federation (TIRF) and chairman Punjab World Wide Fund For Nature-India. “The tournament has witnessed a flying start. A sizable contingent of officers were invited to watch, participate and learn the modalities of the sport under the World Rafting Federation rules,” said Gunbir, founder of the Punjab association for rafting and adventure sports (PARAAS).

According to the organisers, ITBP, NIMAS, Arunachal, ABVIMAS, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka are the prominent teams competing while new entrants to the arena are Bihar, Haryana and Rajasthan. Kazakhstan sent a full contingent as well of its international team for demonstrative participation. The championship comprises four events – down river race, slalom race, RX sprint,and marathon.

