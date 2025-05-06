Rahul calls on Pahalgam terror attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal’s family in Karnal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met family members of navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was among 26 people killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with family members of navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal in Karnal on Tuesday. Lt Narwal was among 26 people killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. (HT Photo)

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reached Karnal in Haryana at 12.45pm and was with the family for nearly 90 minutes.

Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, MLA Indu Raj Narwal, Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja and senior leader Bhupinder Lather were among the party leaders present when Gandhi reached the 26-year-old officer’s house to express condolences.

Hooda said Gandhi first paid floral tributes at Narwal’s portrait and later spent most of the time with his family in private.

Gandhi did not speak to the media, nor was any statement issued by the Congress.

Last week, he had visited another family of the terror attack in Kanpur.

A prayer meeting was held in Lt Narwal’s memory in Karnal on Sunday.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a compensation of ₹50 lakh and a government job to a family member of Lt Narwal. His father, Rajesh Narwal, expressed faith in the state and central governments saying they would do justice and added that the loss was “unbearable and irreplaceable”.

Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife, Himanshi, when terrorists opened fire. The couple were on their honeymoon a week after their wedding.

Himanshi bid an emotional farewell during the military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.