Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi to visit Poonch today

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 24, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi visited Srinagar on April 25; AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh also relayed the information on X

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Poonch on Saturday and meet victims of recent Pakistan shelling, Congress national general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (HT File)
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (HT File)

He added, “Rahul Gandhi is visiting Poonch to mee the families affected by Pakistani shelling. He wants to extend solidarity with the bereaved families.”

Rahul Gandhi visited Srinagar on April 25. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh also relayed the information on X.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi will be visiting Poonch tomorrow May 24th to meet the families bereaved during the shelling by Pakistan very recently. Earlier, he had visited Srinagar on April 25th to meet with those injured during the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and many other stakeholders. He had also met with the LG and the CM then,” he said in the post.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rahul Gandhi to visit Poonch today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On