Rahul Gandhi to visit Poonch today

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Poonch on Saturday and meet victims of recent Pakistan shelling, Congress national general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (HT File)

He added, “Rahul Gandhi is visiting Poonch to mee the families affected by Pakistani shelling. He wants to extend solidarity with the bereaved families.”

Rahul Gandhi visited Srinagar on April 25. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh also relayed the information on X.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi will be visiting Poonch tomorrow May 24th to meet the families bereaved during the shelling by Pakistan very recently. Earlier, he had visited Srinagar on April 25th to meet with those injured during the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and many other stakeholders. He had also met with the LG and the CM then,” he said in the post.