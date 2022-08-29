Railcar derails at Shoghi on Kalka-Shimla heritage track

Five passengers escaped unhurt after the railcar they were travelling in derailed at Shoghi on Kalka-Shimla heritage narrow-gauge track.

Shimla station superintendent Prince Sethi said that the railcar was on its way from Kalka to Shimla. There were five passengers in the car and all are safe.

He said the cause of the accident has not been ascertained. The railway traffic was disrupted on the track and will resume once the track is restored.