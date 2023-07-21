Rain aftermath: UT admn floats 20-lakh tenders to repair damaged buildings

With the roofs of two major offices leaking after the July 9-10 downpour, the UT administration has floated tenders of around ₹20 lakh to improve the situation. Major repair work will be done at Treasury Office building and Estate Office in Sector 17. Tenders have also been floated for the repair of leaking government houses in Sector 19. As per the floated tenders, ₹ 3 lakh will be spent on repairing the rooftops of UT Estate Office and Treasury Office in Sector 17. Additionally, an amount of ₹ 10 lakh will be spent on the repair of some houses in Sector 19. (File photo)

The UT administration will also purchase a power backup GenSet for ₹3 lakh to ensure emergency measures such as opening of floodgates of Sukhna Lake can be carried out smoothly.

On July 9, for the first time in the history of Chandigarh, following heavy rainfall in the region, Sukhna Lake overflowed, and the floodgates were opened thrice as the water level in the lake crossed the danger mark of 1,164 feet.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said after heavy rainfall, repair work needed to be done at government buildings in Sector 17 and houses in Sector 19. Although there are around 400 houses, only a few need to be repaired, he said.

As per the floated tenders, ₹3 lakh will be spent on repairing the rooftops of UT Estate Office and Treasury Office in Sector 17. Additionally, an amount of ₹10 lakh will be spent on the repair of some houses in Sector 19.

To assess the extent of repair work carried out by the UT Engineering Department due to damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall on July 9 and 10, Ojha along with other senior officers of the Engineering Department, conducted a comprehensive site visit to the affected areas such as Bapu Dham road, Route Number 2, Kishangarh causeway, and Makhan Majra bridge crossing, on July 19.

The visit aimed to assess the effectiveness of the repaired roads to ensure smooth traffic flow. The officers also reviewed the progress made in the restoration efforts to ensure that the repairs are being executed effectively and efficiently on an emergency basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON