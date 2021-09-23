Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain damages paddy at Ambala mandis
Several peasants have already reached the Ambala mandis with their loaded tractor- trailers. (Image for representational purpose)
Rain damages paddy at Ambala mandis

The continuous spells of rain since Tuesday morning has mounted the worries of paddy farmers, who are waiting for the procurement process to start at major mandis in Ambala
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:50 AM IST

Three days before the paddy procurement is expected to begin in Haryana, farmers have complained of crop damage due to incessant rain at several mandis in Ambala district.

Several peasants have already reached the grain markets with their loaded tractor- trailers.

The continuous spells of rain since Tuesday morning has mounted the worries of farmers, who are waiting for the procurement process to start at major mandis on Hisar Road and NH-44.

Harjit Singh, a farmer from Raiwali village, said he was bound to bring his crop to market as it was ready for cultivation.

“I came on Tuesday when it was raining and now, I’ve to wait till the purchase starts. It hasn’t stopped raining for almost two days and my crop needs to get dried, so that it is free of moisture content,” he said.

His apprehensions were seconded by a fellow peasant, Soocha Singh, who also sought an early purchase.

For these demands, a delegation of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) led by its district unit president Malkit Singh met deputy commissioner Vikram at his office.

He said, “If the crop is not cultivated on time, it gets destroyed due to rain and other reasons and if it is brought to mandi, waterlogging affects its quality. The government should consider an early purchase.”

