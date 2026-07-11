BJP's Narottam Mishra ticket row turns violent in Datia, curfew imposed
Datia tense: Agitated supporters pelted stones at the police, vandalised trucks, and created chaos on NH-44.
Violence erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia on Saturday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters protesting the denial of an assembly bypoll ticket to former home minister Narottam Mishra clashed with police, leaving several people injured and disrupting traffic on NH-44.
Agitated supporters pelted stones at the police, vandalised trucks, and created chaos on NH-44. Police resorted to tear gas to disperse the mob and placed BJP leaders under house arrest at the district office. The district administration also invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting any gathering, procession, sit-in, protest or public event without prior permission.
The unrest followed the BJP’s announcement on Friday evening naming Ashutosh Tiwari as the party’s candidate for the Datia by-election, denying the ticket to Mishra, who had already begun preparations after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified from the assembly.
Nearly 300 office-bearers from the district to the panchayat level resigned from their posts in protest. The road blockade began on Friday evening and continued until 5am, causing a traffic jam stretching 15–20 kilometres towards Jhansi and Gwalior. Although the administration diverted traffic, stranded commuters faced severe inconvenience.
Datia district collector Swapnil Wankhede said, “The protest turned violent around 4:30am on Saturday when the administration was trying to clear NH-44 after 11 hours of traffic disruption. To bring the situation under control, police used force and fired tear gas shells. Meanwhile, stone-pelting by protesters damaged several vehicles, and one vehicle was overturned.”
In the face-off, the superintendent of police, the sub-divisional police officer, eight police personnel, and several supporters of Mishra sustained injuries.
Additional forces were deployed to restore order. “We have asked the leaders under house arrest to leave the office one by one. We do not wish to take punitive action, but they must not come out in groups of five or six. Road blockades will not be allowed,” the collector said.
Meanwhile, Mishra has distanced himself from both the media and the party following the announcement of the candidature.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More