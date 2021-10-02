Rain damages paddy awaiting procurement in Amritsar

Heavy rain in and around Amritsar on Saturday morning added to the woes of farmers who are left stranded in grain markets due to the postponement of paddy procurement by central agencies.

The rain started around 4.30 am in Amritsar and lasted till 7.30 am, inundating heaps of the produce waiting to be lifted at grain markets in Amritsar, including at Bhagatanwala Mandi, the largest in the district. Farmers struggled to save their crop by covering it with sheets.

The Centre on September 30 postponed paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana to October 11 from October 1, citing high moisture content in the crop due to rain.

“We were already bound to sell our produce at prices lower than the MSP due to postponement of procurement by central agencies. The rain has further increased moisture level in the crop. As a result, private buyers will offer us much lower prices,” said Kabal Singh, a farmer from Attari village, whose produce was affected by rain at the Amritsar grain market.

Another farmer, Harjit Singh, said: “We brought the produce to the market to keep it under the sunshine for a few days so that it become free of moisture, but the rain has spoiled our plan.”

The rain also damaged the crop ready for harvest in the fields. “The ripened crop has fallen flat in the fields. This untimely rain will not only affect yield and quality of the crop, but also delay harvesting,” said Kuljit Singh Saini, chief agriculture officer, Amritsar.