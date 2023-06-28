Rain effect: Himachal’s tomato growers reaping rich dividends

Tomato prices in the plains have doubled over the week with 1kg of the kitchen staple hitting a high of ₹100 and wholesale traders blaming the sudden spike to the rain hitting produce and transportation logistics. This spells good news for tomato growers of Solan district who are reaping rich dividends this season with a 25-kg crate fetching between ₹1,300 to ₹1,500, which translates into ₹50 to ₹60 per kg. Tomato growers of Solan district are reaping rich dividends this season with a 25-kg crate fetching between ₹ 1,300 to ₹ 1,500, which translates into ₹ 50 to ₹ 60 per kg. The steep rise in the prices compared to last year has made the farmers smile ear to ear. However, this is just the beginning of the season and prices are likely to fluctuate in the coming days. (PTI Photo)

Also read: Himachal: 4 killed as car skids, rolls down gorge in Shimla’s Rampur division

The steep rise in the prices compared to last year has made the farmers smile ear to ear. However, this is just the beginning of the season and prices are likely to fluctuate in the coming days.

Solan Market Committee secretary Ravinder Sharma said this is just the beginning of the season and the crop has started arriving from irrigated areas. “Farmers are getting remunerative prices for their crops compared to last year,” he said.

Sharma said the crop from Sirmaur has also started arriving in the market, while the harvest from the areas dependent on rains would be late.

Farmers in Solan mainly grow Himsona variety of tomato, which remains in high demand in the markets of other states.

Rajender Singh, a farmer, said the high prices this year are mainly due to low yield in other states. “Last year, farmers growing early crops could not even cover their input cost as the prices were as low as ₹5 to ₹8 per kg,” he said.

Tomato season starts in June in Solan when the crop from irrigated areas starts reaching the market and lasts till November.

Local tomato is sold in various states such as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Known for its quality, tomato grown in Solan district fetches a high price in the market and it is the main cash crop of the area.

Last year, 6,74,948 crates of tomatoes reached the vegetable market and total trade was estimated to be more than ₹30 crore.

This season the trade is likely to increase due to high prices in the market. The tomato farmers of Solan also grow capsicum and are getting a good price for it. The farmers are fetching between ₹15 to ₹22kg for capsicum in the vegetable markets, while it’s reaching the consumers at ₹30- ₹40 per kg. Last year, the total capsicum production in Solan was more than 26,000 quintals.